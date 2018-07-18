Razorback Regional Greenway extension ribbon cutting set

The city of Bella Vista, in conjunction with the city of Bentonville, Bike NWA and the NWA Trailblazers, invites all to attend a ribbon cutting for the extension of the Razorback Regional Greenway into Bella Vista starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 28.

