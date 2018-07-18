Razorback Regional Greenway extension ribbon cutting set
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
The city of Bella Vista, in conjunction with the city of Bentonville, Bike NWA and the NWA Trailblazers, invites all to attend a ribbon cutting for the extension of the Razorback Regional Greenway into Bella Vista starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 28.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.