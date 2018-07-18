Pet of the week

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Katie Purry is a very affectionate mama cat who will be spayed this week. She would make a perfect lap cat, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

