Government shift determined by society

In ancient Israel, there came a time when the people chose a leader. Saul stood out among the crowd. However, his character flaws made him fail. God anointed a new leader, David, a man after God's own heart, to replace Saul as king. God's choice was first pointed out by a prophet. This means the Spirit of God acted in advance of David being groomed to govern.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.