Big Brutus far moreimpressive than we imagined
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
WEST MINERAL, Kan. -- It definitely was not what we expected. We had seen the signs many times on trips back to our old home in northwestern Kansas but figured it was just an old rusty mining shovel and not worth the detour from the highway. We just ignored the signs and stayed our course.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.