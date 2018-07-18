Big Brutus far moreimpressive than we imagined

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Big Brutus, an electric shovel in West Mineral, Kan., is indeed big. The machine, used for strip coal mining in Kansas from 1963 until 1974, is 160 feet tall and weighs 11 million pounds. One scoop from its bucket was enough to fill three railroad cars.

WEST MINERAL, Kan. -- It definitely was not what we expected. We had seen the signs many times on trips back to our old home in northwestern Kansas but figured it was just an old rusty mining shovel and not worth the detour from the highway. We just ignored the signs and stayed our course.