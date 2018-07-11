We need hotel, restaurants
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
I watched our local, all volunteer, television station recently. The feature was The Mayor's Rap. It grabbed my attention for a full hour and I loved it. Mayor Peter Christie, as usual, was informative and humorous. It was a discussion about the intricate, beautiful and challenging trail system currently under construction in Bella Vista. The completed portion is attracting people from as far away as Canada.
