Patriot parade kudos

Major kudos and thanks to Jim Parsons for all his work on the Patriot Parade on July 4. He has done an excellent job in expanding it every year, but this year's parade was an exceptional event and patriotic tribute. I would vote the Bella Vista Recycling Center entry as the best in show (yes, I do volunteer there and that may have had a slight influence on my vote). Thank you, Jim.

