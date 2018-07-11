Branchwood opens as a disc golf course
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Bella Vista's newest amenity came with some help from volunteers. The new disc golf course at Branchwood is ready for play, Dean Rawlings, POA facility manager said.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.