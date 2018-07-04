Nutalls give 'Dollars and Sense' presentation

Although they always understood that golf is a good deal in Bella Vista, John and Susan Nuttall were "shocked" when they looked at the numbers and realized how good a deal it is, John Nuttall said after his presentation titled "Dollars and Sense."

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.