Letter to Editor

The recent POA fiasco at Scottsdale Golf course has gotten very little attention from the membership and has aroused my curiosity. Closing the course for the summer has cost us a tremendous amount of revenue, plus the labor and material costs for the re-seeding has to be substantial.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.