Let common sense prevail
Wednesday, July 4, 2018
Good news! The board suddenly reversed its prior decisions to close Berksdale by year's end, to close Kingswood and to build a new course on ARKMO. It's always gratifying to find the board listening to our great community. Common sense should always prevail.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.