Unlicensed school custodians attending school boilers

Arkansas Boiler Statutes require that school boilers of 50 horsepower or more must be operated by a licensed operator or the operator must be in a six-month supervised training program. At least seven of the Bentonville school buildings are in violation of this law. Boiler logs show that unlicensed and untrained school custodians are attending the boilers.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.