Photo submitted From the files of the Bella Vista Historical Museum, the band that played opening night at the Wonderland Cave, March 1, 1930 -- "Clearance Love and his Africans."

Editors Note: The following is believed to have been used as a starting point and basis for an article/advertorial about Bella Vista, published in 1946, in a magazine called "Fun in the Sun -- A Resort Publication," Volume 1, Number 1, by the Son's Service Corporation, c/o Woodrow Press Inc., of New York, N.Y. Thank you to Xyta Lucas, president of the Bella Vista Historical Society for finding this written piece of history just in time for the 88th anniversary of the opening of Wonderland Cave (March 1, 1930).