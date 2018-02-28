Officers share coffee, mingle with residents
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Bella Vista police, in conjunction with the Seniors and Law Enforcement Together -- or SALT -- Council sat down with Bella Vistans over a cup of coffee at the Village Bible Church on Thursday. Mayor Peter Christie addressed the crowd and explained that, after talking with veteran police at a recent conference, he's learned more about how police work has changed over the years.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.