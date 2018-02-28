Officers share coffee, mingle with residents

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista police chief James Graves talks with an estimated 100 Coffee With a Cop attendees at the Village Bible Church last Thursday, Feb. 22.

Bella Vista police, in conjunction with the Seniors and Law Enforcement Together -- or SALT -- Council sat down with Bella Vistans over a cup of coffee at the Village Bible Church on Thursday. Mayor Peter Christie addressed the crowd and explained that, after talking with veteran police at a recent conference, he's learned more about how police work has changed over the years.