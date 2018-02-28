Excellent Response City Street Department

Wednesday morning early I noticed that a dead tree had fallen into our street across from our home. I called our city street department to inform them at 8:15 and within 30 minutes they had a crew out and cleared the dead tree off the street in about 15 minutes.

