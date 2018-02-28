Archaeology! Hike the Back 40
Free informational hikes are set monthly on the Back 40 Trails
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Come out to the Back 40 Trails at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 3, for one of the most popular topics from last year -- archaeology! March is Archaeology Month, and our regional archaeologist, Jamie Brandon will be back.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.