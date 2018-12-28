The Bella Vista Fly Tyers club elected new officers to serve the 2019 year. From left front are Vice-President Ed Limehouse, Treasurer Mark Richardson, Secretary Mike Mullinex and President Barb Mellor. This is the second term for Treasurer Mark Richardson.The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation, and service Club consisting of approximately 190 members. The group shares a common interest in fishing (both warm and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. It meets every Thursday at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista, beginning with a social hour at 9 a.m.followed by a 10 to 11 a.m. meeting.

Preserving the Art of Fly Tying since 1975

