The Bella Vista Fly Tyers club has elected new Officers to serve for 2019.
Standing (l to r) is Secretary Mike Mullinix and President Barb Mellor. Seated (l to r) are Vice-President Ed Limehouse and Treasurer Mark Richardson. This is the second term for Treasurer Mark Richardson.
The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation, and service Club consisting of approximately 190 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The Club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout NW Arkansas.
The Club meets every Thursday in Riordan Hall in Bella Vista, beginning at 9 am for a social hour followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 am.
Preserving the Art of Fly Tying since 1975
Community on 12/26/2018
Print Headline: Fly Tyers elect 2019 officers