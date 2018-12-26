The Board of Zoning Adjustments granted conditional approval for a variance to approve the location and height of a retaining wall that crosses a shared property line on 20 and 22 Merritt Circle.

The variance request was for the wall crossing the property line, as well as for how close it sits to the structures being built on these lots.

Conditions included review and approval of the wall's design by the city's on-call engineering firm and ongoing coordination with Community Development Services to bring the project into compliance with local, state and federal regulations, as well as the installation of a permanent safety railing that meets city code at the top of the wall and the installation of a pair of demarcation pins -- one at the top and another at the bottom to indicate the property line.

The proposed wall is expected to be made of railroad ties.

Associate planner Sarah Bingham said that, when the building plans were initially approved, city staff did not know that the work site would be excavated to street level.

The board voted 4-1 in favor of the variance, with board member John McBee voting in opposition.

McBee stated he did not believe a variance should be granted because the special conditions resulted from the applicant's actions. Without substantial excavation, he said, the wall would never be necessary.

"Because we're doing it retroactively... there was nothing that was exceptional until they started cutting into the hillside," he said. "The problem was created."

McBee added that he believes this excavated site could create a long-term safety hazard.

Board member Philip Bode said that breaking up the wall would be even more dangerous.

Board member Angela Goodman said she wanted to be sure the city's engineers are signing off because it's a large retaining wall and a failure could be dangerous and costly.

"I wouldn't even think to say yes if I didn't think there was oversight," she said.

Vice-chairman Chuck Whittenberg said that it's important that Community Development Services remain involved with the project to ensure continued compliance as well.

"If that's not done, the approval isn't granted," he said.

The board also granted conditional approval for a variance to reduce the rear setback for a septic system on Stirling Lane.

