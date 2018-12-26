The biblical adage, "It's better to give than to receive," is true, even if it is nice to receive something during the Christmas season. However, giving these days is not as simple as it was a few decades ago. No one wants a "cheap" Christmas gift. Thus, computers, iPads, new phones, high tech video games, expensive clothes and even new cars are in vogue.

Handmade gifts are still nice, but who wants them? Sentimental gifts also are nice, but no one wants to be sentimental any longer. It's a brand new day for "Black Friday" and "Cyber Monday" sales.

We know that God gave the greatest Christmas gift of all time when He gave His son, Jesus, to come to earth to become our Savior; but I believe it is still possible to give meaningful Christmas gifts today that don't cost a small fortune.

Let me share a couple of interesting stories. As far as I know, I was the first in our family to go to college, and since there were nine of us children, there was no money available to send me. Indeed, my father had to work hard just to put food on the table and clothing on our backs. College wasn't as expensive back then, but my top scholarship also was only $125, which says something about how much money was available for college. There were no government helps, so I worked on weekends, pastoring a small country church full of loving people. And during the summers, I worked long hours to save enough money for the next year. After four years of college, I can proudly say that I finished with no debt.

But then there was Christmas! I had been taught to give, but how do you give gifts to a mother and father, plus eight siblings making $12.50 a week? I'm not sure how I did it, but I was always able to find a gift for everyone, even if the gifts were inexpensive -- something feminine for my sisters, and some rifle bullets for my brothers who loved to hunt. Mom and dad were harder, but I remember finding something each year. At least, they were all remembered with love and thoughtfulness at Christmas. Interestingly enough, I do not remember receiving anything from my family during those days, proving that it really is better to give than to receive.

However, I do remember a special gift that I received on my first Christmas away from home. Before leaving for college, I had a wonderful collie/shepherd dog named "Laddie." We were best of friends and were seldom apart, but I had been away at college for four months. Would he remember me? I arrived home around two o'clock in the morning when it was so dark I couldn't even see my hands in front of me, but I knew my faithful watchdog was on patrol and would not miss me. Suddenly, I felt a cold nose pressed into the palm of my hand. No barking, no hostile welcome, just the joy of being recognized and welcomed home. That was a great Christmas gift!

Our family has continued to expand, and almost everyone today goes off to college and learns far more than I did at that age. However, giving still exists within the family. One of our family members is a small girl who has Down's syndrome." She and her mother normally join with some other school children on the Polar Express train ride, which features a lot of fun and a time to meet up with Santa. Last year, she surprised dear old Santa by taking the microphone and singing "O Holy Night" to Santa, not just the first verse, but all three verses. Now, our granddaughter comes from a musical family but, unfortunately, she does not have a great voice. However, what she lacks in tone she quickly makes up for with the melody and enthusiasm. When she finished singing, Santa just sat there with tears running down his cheeks. She had given him a beautiful Christmas gift. Gosh, if I had been there, I would have cried, too.

Yes, the Bible says that the magi (traditionally translated "wise men" but transliterated as magi in many modern versions of the Bible) came bearing gifts to give to Jesus when he was an infant. The Roman Catholic Church has suggested that there were three of them and has named them, but there may have been more. Yes, they came to worship him, but they did not come empty-handed. They came with gifts. Christmas is a time for giving and all gifts given in the loving spirit are priceless. May your Christmas be blessed through the gifts you give, not by the gifts you receive.

• • •

Robert Box is the former chaplain for the Bella Vista Police Department and is currently the fire department chaplain. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 12/26/2018