With Christmas and the many church services now over, it might be good to see if you have your facts straight and if you know why we celebrate Christmas and what Christmas is really all about. Because so many traditions have been introduced into the holy day, it may prove beneficial to take the following Christmas Quiz to see if you know what is fact and what is merely fiction or tradition.

1. Christmas is the celebration of what important event in history?

A. The first coming of Santa Claus. B. The birthday of Chris Cringle. C. The birth of Jesus Christ. D. The passing of the winter solstice.

2. Jesus was born on what date?

A. On Dec. 25, 0000. B. In the Jewish month of Kislev. C. At Christmas in the year 4 B.C. D. The Bible doesn't tell us the precise date.

3. Jesus of Nazareth was born in what city?

A. Nazareth. B. Bethlehem. C. Jerusalem. D. Chicago. E. The Bible doesn't say.

4. Who issued the decree that all the world should be registered?

A. Caesar Augustus. B. Cesar Chavez. C. Quirinius. D. King David.

5. Who was governing in Syria when Jesus was born?

A. Herod the Great. B. Octavius. C. Alexander the Great. D. Cyrenius.

6. Why did Mary and Joseph make the trip from Nazareth to Bethlehem?

A. Because God had promised that the Messiah would be born there. B. Because they were on a winter vacation in southern Israel. C. Because Caesar Augustus required them to go there to be registered. D. Both A and C above.

7. Why did Joseph take Mary with him to Bethlehem?

A. She was his betrothed wife. B. Because she was pregnant and about to have a baby. C. Because Mary, too, was of the house and lineage of David. D. Because God told him to stop there on the way to Egypt.

8. What had God's angel told both Mary and then Joseph before they traveled to Bethlehem?

A. That Mary, while yet a virgin, would conceive and bear a child who would be called the Son of God. B. That Mary was with child through the miraculous working of God the Holy Spirit. C. That this child was to be named Jesus. D. That this child would save His people from their sins. E. All of the above.

9. When was Jesus born?

A. On the night Mary and Joseph arrived in Bethlehem. B. Ten days later. C. The Bible doesn't say. D. While they were staying in Bethlehem to be registered.

10. Where in Bethlehem was Jesus born?

A. In a field. B. In the Bethlehem hospital. C. In a stable. D. In a cave. E. The Bible only says that Jesus was laid in a manger because there was no room for Mary and Joseph in the inn.

11. Where were the shepherds when Jesus was born?

A. Following a star in the east. B. Living out in the fields near Bethlehem and watching their flock at night. C. Looking for Jesus in the temple. D. Waiting for Mary and Joseph to arrive in Bethlehem.

12. What message did the angel give to the shepherds?

A. That he brought good news of great joy for all people. B. That a Savior was born for them in Bethlehem. C. That this child was the long-promised Messiah and the Lord God Himself. D. That they would be able to find this child wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. E. All of the above. F. None of the above.

13. Who appeared with the angel on the night Jesus was born?

A. The wise men. B. A whole multitude of angels praising God. C. A praise band and choir. D. None of the above.

14. What did the shepherds do after they heard the message of the angel?

A. Get back to work because their sheep had scattered. B. They said nothing to anyone about seeing an angel because no one would have believed them if they did. C. They waited until morning and then went to see if the message was really true. D. They hurried to Bethlehem and found Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus in the manger just like the angel had said.

15. After they found the baby Jesus with Mary and Joseph, the shepherds:

A. Returned to their flocks quietly because it was late and they were tired. B. Told everybody what the angel said about this baby in the manger. C. Glorified and praised God for sending Christ Jesus into the world and for sending His angel to tell them of Jesus' birth. D. Went back to their flocks by a different route. E. Both B and C above.

16. Aside from Mary and Joseph, the shepherds and the angels, who else came to worship the baby Jesus on the night He was born and laid in the manger?

A. Wise men from the East. B. King Herod. C. Simeon. D. The little drummer boy. E. The Bible doesn't tell us of any other worshippers on the night when Jesus was born.

17. Wise men from the East came to worship Jesus:

A. Because they saw His star in the East and knew it meant the King of the Jews was born. B. They too heard the multitude of heavenly hosts. C. Not when the shepherds came but some time later because Mary and Joseph were staying in a house when they arrived. D. Both A and C above.

18. How many wise men came to worship Jesus?

A. three. B. five. C. About 100. D. The Bible doesn't tell us the number, but it was enough to trouble King Herod when he heard why they had come.

19. According to the Bible, Jesus was born in Bethlehem and laid in a manger:

A. So we could exchange gifts. B. To inspire Santa Claus. C. To fulfill God's promises to send a Savior who would destroy the work of Satan. D. To suffer and die for the sins of all the world and then rise again. E. To make a way for sinful people to be saved and go to heaven when they die. F. All of the above except A and B.

20. According to the Bible, God would like us to celebrate the birth of His Son into this world by:

A. Going Christmas shopping and giving gifts. B. Spending the holidays with family and friends. C. Singing Christmas carols. D. Turning back to God and trusting in Him to forgive our sins and give us everlasting life with Him in heaven because He so loved the world that He gave His only-begotten Son to suffer and die for the sins of all and rise again.

The answers to the above Christmas Quiz questions can all be found in the Bible -- especially in the Gospel of Matthew, chapters one and two, and the Gospel of Luke, chapters one and two. If you wish to check your answers, a guide is also included below:

1-C; 2-D; 3-B; 4-A; 5-D; 6-D; 7-A; 8-E; 9-D; 10-E; 11-B; 12-E; 13-B; 14-D; 15-E; 16-E; 17-D; 18-D; 19-F; 20-D

Randy Moll is the managing editor of the Westside Eagle Observer and the pastor at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers. He may be contacted by email at rmoll@nwadg.com. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

