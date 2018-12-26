The holiday season is a time for friends, family and co-workers to come together in celebration. And celebrations often include alcohol or other substances that can impair driving.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Region 7, is reminding drivers that driving while high or drunk is a deadly combination. When the celebrations end, make the life-saving choice to not drive impaired or secure a sober driver.

Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska are dedicated to highlighting the dangers of impaired driving and getting those under the influence off the roads this holiday season. Drunk-driving crashes claimed 651 lives in these states in 2017 and nearly one in four weekend drivers tested positive for at least one drug that could impair their driving. The Region 7 States will show zero tolerance for drunk and drugged driving during this holiday season's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization.

"We recognize that the holiday season brings an increase in alcohol consumption and drug use," said NHTSA Region 7 administrator, Susan DeCourcy. "People under the influence of drugs or alcohol have no place on our roads. If you think driving while high won't affect you, you are wrong. It's a deadly combination. Don't put yourself, or anyone else, in harm's way this holiday season."

There are many resources available to get home safely. Plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Use public transportation or a rideshare service. Download the NHTSA SaferRide mobile app, which connects those in need of a sober ride with a taxi or friend to pick them up. Law enforcement partners will make zero exceptions for drunk or drugged driving this holiday season. Drive sober or get pulled over.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact your local law enforcement agency and help make sure everyone has a happy, healthy holiday season.

For more information about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/drive-sober.

General News on 12/26/2018