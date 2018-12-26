Monday, Dec. 17

11:47 a.m. A small shepherd dog was reportedly foaming at the mouth near Pease Drive.

3:32 p.m. Bobby Wallace, 46, turned himself in on a warrant for failure to comply with reporting requirements.

7:36 p.m. Police arrested Micha Morgan, 43, on two out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop at Cooper Elementary.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

8:05 a.m. Police received a report of someone in a white pickup dumping food for wild dogs on Hawick Lane.

2:38 p.m. Police received a walk-in scam report from someone who reportedly lost $20,000.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

9:12 a.m. Police received a report of someone passing a school bus on Drummore Drive.

3:57 p.m. Police arrested Davin Truluck, 45, in connection with violation of a no-contact order and driving with an open container near the intersection of Robin Road and Cardinal Circle after receiving a report of someone leaving a friend's house after drinking.

