Sallie M. Stucky

Sallie M. Stucky, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Circle of Life Hospice, Legacy Village, Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Oct. 12, 1934, in Newton, Kan., to Ed Love and Clodene Fife Love.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey Stucky; daughter, Christine Stucky; and brother, Jack Love.

Survivors include two sons, Bill (Charla) Charlsen of Newton and Tim (Robin) Charlsen of Littleton, Colo.; five grandchildren; and significant other, Jerry Vnuk of Bella Vista.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Concordia on the Hill, Bella Vista, Ark. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Newton at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Helping Hands, 320 Airport Road, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

