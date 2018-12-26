Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Artist Barb Templin used quilling — tiny pieces of paper rolled, shaped and glued — to create this representation of the Country Club building which just turned 50 years old.

A temporary display at the Bella Vista Historical Museum contains a unique piece of artwork that could be easily overlooked.

Beyond the model of the Sunset Hotel, but in front of the panels about E. Fay Jones, a portrait of the Country Club is hung. Most people have to look twice to appreciate that this is not a painting or a drawing or a photograph. The Country Club is depicted in hundreds of tiny pieces of rolled of paper glued together. It's an old art form known as quilling.

It came about for an event called Duets in Bloom last year. Artist Barb Templin, a member of the Bella Vista Garden Club was asked to create a work of art for the event which took place at the Country Club. The event pairs a work of art with a floral interpretation, and Templin was asked to portray the Country Club building.

"I painted it every which way, but it didn't grab me," she said, explaining that she tried acrylics and watercolors, but nothing seemed right. She had photographed the building from the golf course, so she knew the angle she wanted. She decided to try experimenting with quilling.

"It's a very old art form, actually, but not all that popular," she said. But there are a few places that sell pre-cut paper and glue. Templin said she thought about cutting her own paper but decided it would take too much time. She also needed a quick drying glue so she didn't spend time waiting for each piece to dry. Sometimes, she glued together several strips of the paper for a bulkier roll.

"I did a lot of experimenting. That's how you find out how to do things," she said. There was a learning curve involved, but luckily, she had enough time to work it out.

It's a large piece -- 2 feet by 3 feet. Most quilling pieces are much smaller.

She started by painting on the large canvas so the color can be seen through the pieces of paper. Then she worked on it a section at a time.

"For each section, I had to decide what shape I was going to use. It's not just a flat representation. I wanted to give it some depth so it looked like a building with trees that cast shadows."

Although it's not traditional, in her work there are a variety of depths in play, she explained. She believes it gives the sky a "billowy" look and makes the rock more interesting. It also helped create the illusion of shadows on the building.

All together, Templin figures she spent 450 hours on the work.

"A lot of people asked, 'Are you ever going to quill again?' and I say, 'Yes, but not right away,'" she said.

When the Fay Jones exhibit moves on within the next week or so, Templin's piece will go home with her. She may talk with the people at Crystal Bridges about it being a part of their next show for local artists. She wants people to see and remember quilling as an art form.

Templin retired from a career as a cardiac nurse -- a job she loved, but now she realizes that she must do something creative every day.

"It fulfills something in my brain," she said.

Earlier this year, she painted 107 wine glasses for the Garden Club Garden Party and every one was sold. The wine glasses raised $1,100 for the club.

General News on 12/26/2018