Dec. 31

s The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors to give now to help ensure blood remains available this holiday season for vital medical treatments and unforeseen emergencies. To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. There is an upcoming blood donation site in Bella Vista from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at the Bella Vista Police and Fire Department, located at 105 Town Center West in Bella Vista.

Jan. 2

s 2019 POA Board Candidate Packets are available now. Any persons seeking to become a board candidate for the Property Owners Association may acquire a packet from Leia Bush, the corporate secretary at the Country Club (98 Clubhouse Drive), leiab@bvvpoa.com, or 479-855-5012. If you would like additional information regarding running for the board, there will be a board candidate informational meeting held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 at Riordan Hall. Three seats are available this election year, and Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson "encourages all property owners who would like to get involved and make a contribution to our community to consider running for the Board." The deadline for submitting completed Board Candidate Packets is 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

