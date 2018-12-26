By Marty Shreve

Kudos to Director Karen Frankenfeld for organizing and directing a one-time community impromptu sing-along of an oratorio of Christmas choruses from Handel's Messiah.

Frankenfeld's idea of giving area singers a chance to perform the selected Christmas choruses from this composition, with no rehearsals, was a risk she wanted to take. With limited resources to advertise for the participation from area singers, she didn't know what to expect for the performance Dec. 9 at the Bella Vista Community Church

The chorus consisted of approximately 60 talented singers and many had not performed Handel's Messiah in 20-50 years. The volunteer soloists and pianist Debra Hall were of professional quality.

A special thank you to the Bella Vista Community Church for hosting this event.

Please contact Director Frankenfeld for more information at 479-876-7204.

