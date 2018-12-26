Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Dec. 13 were: Table 1 -- first, Nelda Tommer; second, Bill Roush. Table 2 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Bill Schernikau.

Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Dec. 14 were: Table 1 -- first, Paul Herrick; second, Terry McClure. Table 2 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Wayne Doyle. High Score -- Paul Herrick

For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Tuesday Women's Bridge Group

Winners Dec. 18 were: first, Gail Knudsen; second, Marian Eagle; third, Joyce Reid; fourth, Doris Atkinson.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners Dec. 18 were: North/South -- first, Kevin Glasgow and Laura Batey; second, John and Fay Frey; third, Robert Gromatka and Rhonda Davis.

East/West -- first, Jeff LaCaze and Ray Lynch; second, Mel Briley and Jay Lacy; third, Linda Wallman and Jackie Nelson.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Dec. 18 were: first-place team -- Lynda DeLap, Richard Meyer and Ken Wood. Second-place team (3-way ties) -- Julie Hansen, Oscar Hansen and Roy Knafla; Mabel Ashline, Diane Lewis and Harlene Meyer; and Connie Knafla, Carol Sanders, Marj Shafer and Ellie Wood.

Bias bowling is played every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. New players are always welcome and no previous experience is necessary. Come join some low impact exercise and fun. For more information, call Lynda at 913-961-0354.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Dec. 11 were: first, Vivian Bray and Harry Schoewet; second, Dottie and Chuck Seeley; third, Ivan Loyd and Teresa Upchurch; fourth, Chris and Chris King. Honorable mention: Stan Neukircher and Al Akey

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome to attend. For more information and details, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Dec. 13 were: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Linda Ervin. Table 2 -- first, Alice Dickey; second, Chris Ryder.

Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Thursday Night Euchre

Winners Dec. 13 were: Women: first, Fran Fish; second, Loletia Rear; third, Chris King. Honorable Mention: Rosemary Men: first, Chris King; second, Ron Rear; third, Chuck Seeley; fourth, Ken Lebermann. Honorable Mention: Wally

The Euchre Club plays at 6:30 p.m.the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Concordia on the second floor. Everyone is welcome to play. Contact Chris King at 479-268-6036 for details or questions.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Dec. 14 were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Bud Brebner. Table 2 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Herb Ayres.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game with no charge to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Dec. 15 were: First-place team (2-1): Red -- Art Hamilton, Janet Haynes, Chuck Hurl, Zona Dahl and Fran Fish. Blue -- Sam Brehmer, Darlene Albers, Joyce Hansen, Ellie Roberts and Lyle Meier.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise and is a lot of fun. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. Come and join in the fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

Community on 12/26/2018