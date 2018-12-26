Photo submitted The Ladies Wednesday Morning Bible Class of the Bella Vista Church of Christ collected donations from the congregation and then filled 170 Christmas Shoe Boxes for needy children of northwest Arkansas, a program sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Gift shoeboxes go to children that schools of the area deem children in need of Christmas gifts.

The Ladies Wednesday Morning Bible Class has reached out far this year. The group presented 170 filled Christmas shoeboxes to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for distribution to this year's Needy Children of Northwest Arkansas outreach program.

Bella Vista Church of Christ congregation helps the ladies group with its endeavor each year, for at least the last 10 years. The group asks the congregation to help collect empty shoeboxes all year. In late October, the ladies meet after class each week to begin the task of wrapping the boxes -- the lids separately so that they can later be filled with assorted toys and personal items for preschool- and elementary-age children. Around Nov. 1, the congregation begins donating items to fill the boxes. The Morning Bible Class women then fill the boxes with the generous donations.

A very special addition to each box is a Bible. The group purchases these Bibles annually for this specific project.

The Christmas shoeboxes are picked up during the first or second week of December for distribution to the schools, which have previously identified recipients.

