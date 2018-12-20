Amid the hustle and bustle of the reorganization of the Arkansas State Senate and Arkansas House of Representatives this past week, I called upon the members of the Northwest Arkansas delegation for a quick writing assignment.

“Give me a few Christmas words for the folks back home,” I wrote to each member in a quick email.

Their words, will not disappoint, but really charm you.

So here are some Christmas words from your local elected officials.

If you do not see their names — well, they didn’t answer back. I wish for them a lump of coal in their stocking for not wishing you our readers a holiday greeting.

—

State Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Springdale, of House District 87, includes portions of western Springdale, rural Washington and Benton County and the City of Siloam Springs.

“May each of us slow-down during in this hectic time and learn to savor this unique time and season. God’s greatest gift of his Son, was sent to us on this earth. Amid the solemnness of this season comes the annual reuniting of friends and family, this is an indeed precious bonus each year. I want to thank the people of House District 87 for their support of me in my recent re-election bid and their allowing me to continue serving as an elected official for a program of good government for all the citizens of Arkansas.

“From the Lundstrum household, Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year.”

—

State Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, Senate District 2, mostly parts of western Benton and western Washington Counties.

‘Tammy and I wish everyone a Merry Christmas. While we have so many things to be grateful (for), none is more important than the gift of God sending his only Son to earth to redeem us all. I hope we all purpose to show the same kind of love towards others that God showed toward us.”

“Let us use this time of season to reach out to those in need just as God reached out to us. Nothing makes Christmas more special than helping others.”

—

State Rep. Jana Della Rosa of House District 90, in the Rogers area wrote:

“To my neighbors: It has been an honor being a voice for the citizens of House District 90 and across our great state. My thoughts and prayers are with you as we celebrate the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ.”

“While this time of year is highly commercialized, let us not forget the true meaning of this special occasion. May you have a blessed and wonderful Christmas with family and friends.”

—

State Senator Cecile Bledsoe of Senate District 3 in the eastern portion of Benton County in the Rogers, Beaver Lake area and into Bella Vista.

“My favorite Christmas words: Merry Christmas! Peace, joy and love to you and your family as we remember the reason for the season!”

—

State Rep. Dan Douglas of House District 91, in the rural Bentonville, Centerton and Decatur area of Benton County.

“During this season of giving, sharing with one another, and celebrating the birth of Jesus, let us put aside conflict and focus on His good works. What a wonderful gift we have been given!”

“May we all remember to have faith, to show compassion, and to help others. After all, in the season of light and joy, the greatest gift we can share is love. Merry Christmas to all!”

—

State Representative Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville of House District 93, wrote:

“Christmas is always an incredible time of the year. Getting together with family, eating favorite foods, and seeing the joy on our children’s faces as they open their gifts. These things make a dad’s heart full. In the same way, please stop and take a moment to reflect on the Father heart of God, who delights in His gift to us, the reason for the season, His Son Jesus. Merry Christmas!”

—

Merry Christmas everyone!

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at maylontrice@yahoo.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.