Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Tires, scrap metal and other trash trail builders recovered is placed alongside Oldham Road for pickup by street department workers.

Trail workers digging the 11 Under are some of the first people seeing Bella Vista scenery that's been hiding deep down ravines for years -- as well as people's trash.

Erin Rushing, executive director of NWA Trailblazers, said that, of the seven teams working, two have found a significant amount of garbage, including an estimated 300 tires, which is typically localized to a few dump sites.

"We obviously want to be good stewards of the land, and while we've got equipment there handy, it's easier for us to do it," he said.

Workers have reached an agreement with the city, he explained, and streets department crews pick up garbage for disposal after trail builders haul it to the edge of the road.

Cassi Lapp, communications director for Bella Vista, explained that, after workers pick up the waste, trash is taken to the transfer station at the state line and tires are carried to the Benton County Solid Waste facility for disposal.

Rushing said there are a lot of these dump sites near cul-de-sacs and drainage sites which have collected tires, scrap, old furniture and appliances, to name a few things which have been found.

"It's sad that there have been people who have dumped," he said.

While workers could certainly opt to push detritus to the side and build trails around it, Rushing said, cleaning it up is the right thing to do and it helps to make the trails more appealing.

"We want our trails to be world class and we don't want a bunch of junk to be laying there by our trails."

