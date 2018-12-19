When the POA Board of Directors met for its monthly work session on Thursday, Dec. 13, there was only one item on the agenda, an update on the stump dumps. An underground fire has been burning since July at the site of a former POA stump dump and the city had issued a new press release about the situation.

At a Lakes Committee meeting the day before, General Manager Tom Judson made it clear that the POA is not directly involved in putting out the fire. The POA leased the land at one point, but the stump dump was closed and "capped" in 2016. Since then, the land has been sold to Brown's Tree Service, so it is now private property. The city is taking the lead on dealing with the fire, he said.

Rick Echols, the POA's lakes superintendent said he agrees with the official statement that using a large amount of water on the fire would negatively impact nearby Lake Ann.

In September, when the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality was in town to investigate the underground fire on Trafalgar Road, the POA was advised that its only open stump dump on the west side of the city did not have the proper permits and would have to close.

On Oct. 31, Judson reminded the board, that the POA signed a contract with an engineering firm, FTN Engineering. The firm was asked to look at four sites that have been used as stump dumps in the past and determine what is needed to remediate the sites. In late November, the engineers toured the sites.

The POA needs to officially close all sites, he explained. There's no way of knowing the final cost of closing the sites, but $100,000 was added to the 2019 budget for the project.

Also, FTN Engineering is looking for a site for a new mulching operation, Judson said. A stump dump would need expensive permits, but a mulching operation would be less expensive to get started. He predicted a mulching operation could be open in a year if the right site can be found.

One difference between a stump dump and a mulching operation is the size of the limbs that can be accepted. Mulch can be made out of branches that are three inches in diameter or less. Homeowners with downed trees would have to find another way to dispose of stumps, tree trunks and larger limbs.

Judson said the POA is open to sharing a mulching operation with the city, but it's too soon to know how that might work.

General News on 12/19/2018