Staff Report

Anyone seeking to become a board candidate for the Property Owners Association may acquire a packet from Leia Bush, the corporate secretary at the Country Club, 98 Clubhouse Drive, by emailing leiab@bvvpoa.com, or calling 479-855-5012.

If you would like additional information regarding running for the board, there will be a board candidate informational meeting held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Riordan Hall.

Three seats are open this election year, and Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson "encourages all property owners who would like to get involved and make a contribution to the Bella Vista community to consider running for the board."

The deadline for submitting completed board candidate packets is 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.

Community on 12/19/2018