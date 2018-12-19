First-grade students at Cooper Elementary School write Letters to Santa!

We have attempted to transcribe them as written.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing I wunt nroth guns, scooter, Foot ball stuf, lagos, candy cane. Wut is the north PoLe like? Is it snoy? Love you.

Love, Bryson

Dear Santa,

Haw are your ranedur doowing? Haw brit is roodaphs noss? I wunt a Beane Boos. Lov DoLLs. A Noow bike. A Unucan Robot. A Plush cheeta and a plush Dog.

Love, Tinleigh

PS. I left cerits for your randear an cukes for you.

Dear Santa,

Just wont to Let you ko that I wont to see you. Wat is the north Pole Like?

Love, Peyton

Dear Santa,

I want the very rad robots and A Computer.

Love, Justin

Dear Santa,

I wid like a randir toy. I wid like a sparekle scat do you. I wid like a toy dall. Do you like crismis?

Love Mmia

Dear Santa,

Can I have more Pokemon legos? I want more mithkl pokemon kreds?

Love, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

I wont a motr bot with a truck. I wont a truck with a molch coll gos in the rt.

Love, Bryce

Dear Santa,

Can I ride the sla? I love yuo Do yuo lik me Wel I like yuo. Her are sum presine I wunt. I Wunt a Fone and a Skabord and a CimPodre.

Love, Jax

Dear Santa,

I sundr wut is the north pole is like? I rire plis wont a stuf aml that is a cat. I rire plis wont a vat sat. I rire plis wont popy pop. I rire plis wont a Rockee mon theat is litin.

Love, Cassi

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintindo swich and how are the rane deer doing? and I would like a lago city and I want a stuft Pekuchu.

Love, Connor

Dear Santa,

How are you Doing? I only want a CoPoll thigs this year. I want a gift card to Justis. and one of the new Pikme PoPs. and Some twinkis. and a Bene BooS.

Love Lena

Dear Santa,

I got to hav a tre hsrok For krismis

Love, Wesley

Dear Santa,

I wut a shotgun and nrfgun and a jackgam and a bxolblas!

Love, Cash

Dear Santa,

OH OH OH I want a huver bod in sum elf close. I want sum bos n sum blacke legings. I want sum sweters. I want sum shos in I wunt sum fuzy socks. Haw is yor randirs?

Love, Shanen

Dear Santa,

I hop you are having a good day For crimas I wood like an Amerken Grile doll I wood like Ivy. and a gutar. And A Basketball.

Love, Ellie

I want a durt bike and a gutar. I want a drone. I want Xbox. I want a laptop. I want some pokemon cards. I want a skate bord. I want a huver bord, I want a Scooter. I want some boy close.

Love, Remyngton

Dear Santa,

Is roodof a reel randeeare? I wont a toy dinsore. What is the north pole like? I wont a been bag. I wont legoes, a indmis-rox legoes, a tablit, a skatbord, a vityou-games.

Love, Dallin

Dear Santa,

I have cokes for you. I have keris for your randers. I wont a toy mshen car. I wont a huvbord. I wont a fon. I wont a kumpodr. I wont a latop.

It is frum Bailey

Dear Santa,

Can I get a finggring? Can I have a pink tetxbare? Can I have a marakin grildol? a LOL. and that is it.

Love, Fiona

Dear Santa,

Are the raders oow kay? I wut a stanood and a huvbood and sum naofs and a latoop.

Love, Mike

Dear Santa,

Can I have a sprc scootr? Can I have a huvr bord? Can I hve a scatbord> Can I have a grumbly? Can I have a Rine Tory ravill spnsag?

Love, Tripp

Dear Santa,

Whut do rader eat? Why is Christmus in Decemder? Why does it snow so much? I have ben kin of good. Can I ples have LOL stuf, and can I have games that are fass? Love you xoxoxox

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolf the rander real? Do you have dog? I want a haverbord and I want a elctric scoter and I want a LOLS surprise.

Dear Santa,

Can you ask jesus to make it snow? I want a snowbord. p.s. can you send me a picher of dasher. I wood like a class pet.

Your friend, Lawson

Dear Santa,

I am a first grade stoodint. I wunt a littl crittrs from Chsmis.

Love, Haley

Dear Santa,

I am a First Grade Stoodent. I wunt a L.O.L and a littul crittir and a littul crittir haws. I wunt littil crittir Fanles and a Hachimul.

Dear Santa,

Im a ferst grater. Wut do you whot for chrismis

Gray

Dear Santa,

I can hav a Quiet BaBe doll mi mom ses.

Your Friend, Nevae

Dear Santa,

I wont a robot dog. a bike. a new povri boos. a fibs. can you chriye to get a teev for my room. a shopcins ipad. a fuseboll.

your frend,

Leiloni

Dear Santa,

I WANT YOU TO Give me a FUSSe Boll ANd I WANT FortNite Toy AND for my sister a new bakc pack and cromebook.

Yore FRend, Maysen

Dear Santa,

What do You What foor CHRIMAS? me and MY mom will git you whtvr you want than I frgto on my CHrismis list is a Hashumil.

Yor Frind, Trinity

Dear Santa,

I wunt a moldetrol cor for crismis and I Want col and wunt more keyblades.

Your frind, Syias

Dear Santa,

I am a good kid.

Yor frind, Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

I am a frst grader and I want a hamster and a beblade plese for Christmas.

Your Friend, Connor

Dear Santa,

My name is Theodore Higson. I have been good boy this year. I would like 100 beyblad maps and at lases - trampoline - chromebook - and basketball.

your freind, Theodore

Dear Santa,

my name is sawyer Hughes I am in first grade. For my wishlist I wood like a chrom book or a lego set or some pokemon but wuth I would like some many to or just a lecktmine.

your friend, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

What I wot for christmas is a computer and what do you wot for christmas?

Your friend, Kya

Dear Santa,

I am doowing well. I am a frst grade stuetint. I rile wont a jinilbled home.

Your friend, Braelynn

Dear Santa,

I lic christmas I lic elsefs.

ya Frend, Liam

Dear Santa,

I am in 1st grade. Wat do you wat for christmis? Wat do your rander ete? This is my wish list shape magnets. Are you alijik to cats. Next yer can you giv me a elf. You are the best! Wat is your fabrit cide of cookie.

Your Frid, Lilly

Dear Santa,

I am a First Grade Stoodint. I wood like a nuthr puppy and a babby chick and a hampst.

Your Frend, Kennedy

Dear Santa,

I have been a prete good boy this year. Wut do you want for chrismes. how long dus it tack too get all thu way arawn the wrld. is rudolf red?

Sincerly, Landon

Dear Santa,

What do you want for christmas? and what does mrs clas want. for christmas all I want is a play tent.

your friend, Brooklynn

Dear Santa,

I cant wat for yer to com and cristmas by the tree. I hope you stae gud this yer. I ben gud can you giv me a plam dragic sets and a pirmue ber fone sets.

from Frankie

Dear Santa,

I've been really good this year for Christmas I want a speer this year.

Love, William

Dear Santa,

I've been really good this year. I wot a stuf anml Pokemon. I wont a iPad. I hope you sta warm at the north Pole.

Love, Atena

Dear Santa,

I've ben rilly good this year and I hope you hav so much fun droping prens to all uf the pepol in town. Can I hav a fone, iPad and this is ol I want for Christmas.

London

Dear Santa,

Dont foll off the slay ples can I have a toy gun and a toy nife and a skatebord?

Love, Kyren

Dear Santa,

I wish to have a pet dog, and to get along with my brothrs, and 16 dollrs. Ive been really good this year. I think you have been really wrm in the ski. I wish I could see you one day. I love santa and Christmas. I love to open the presents.

Love, Alysea

Dear Santa,

Ive been really good this year and I want a bow, I want a lot of arrows, I want a speer.

Love, William

Dear Santa,

I've bin a good boy this yer. I hope you are doing good this yer. For Christmas I want a huvr bord and twenty pokemon.

Love, Landen

Dear Santa,

I want for Chrismas morph bands and thats all.

From, Jack

Dear Santa,

Ive been good. For Christmas I wat mocheismo.

Love, mandy

Dear Santa,

I hop that you are not lost. can I plees hav LOL, can I plees hav picmeop, an I wood licke transtva.

From, Savannah

Dear Santa,

I want a robot. And a Lego set. And I want a Science kit to. ps. I want black panter legos.

Love, Harper

Dear Santa,

I've been good this year. May I please have a Echo dot, and gravity maze, and a socker ball? I hope you are warm and cozy in the cold.

From Dax

Dear Santa,

how are You? I hop You are nise and tostee. this year I want for chrismas to be the best chrismas ever.

Love, Janessa

Dear Santa,

I wunt a puppy and I wunt to see you win you com to my howc and I wunt a LOL. I love santa.

Love, matilda

Dear Santa,

I've been really good this year. For Christmas can I Please have a LOL sprise and LOL Hare Spaye? I hope You ar nise and worm this Year.

Love, Hadley

Dear Santa,

How or You? I wunt a par of scases, mors, motchrole car, for christmas going to making you a cookee. I osowe wunt a stuf anmool. and my bruthr mite wunt a grome and I have a sistr wunts a fusee rug.

From Hayden

Dear Santa,

do you have sing Ruldolf? I want a cat and dg and LOL I left Sum cookies for yuo.

Love, Madelyn

Dear Santa,

I love yor family and you. I wont to have a saroj set with 5 NeW cts and a tiger, and ipad.

Love Bryson

Dear Santa,

I have been good. my family have ben good. Wut I wut Four Chismis is a majic Pad.

Love, Tyler

Dear Rudolf,

Is it 100 dgres there? can I rid you? I wood like a drum, a rodntsistga playhouse a nin terldo. I wont my you to get a prsnt.

Love, Abigail

Dear Mrs. Clus,

Are the elfs at the North Poel? I want a toy robet, a note buck, and a duck.

Love, Madia

Dear Santa,

My Elf Jolly has been good. Olso I have been good to. I want a Scrufluv, Rolly My kissing puppy and LOL dolls. I love you Santa.

Love, Kathlyn

Dear Santa,

is the noth pole cold I want for crismis a jet 2 coder.

Love, Coltyn

Dear Santa,

Are there girls at The North Pole like Santa? I want to have the American girl Doll For Chritsmis Plese Santa? I olso want to have a kashohista doll to. I have Been A vere good girl so can You Plese get these?

Love, Kahia

Dear Santa,

How do yor rane dere fliy. And haw do you get powers? Only thing i wot is a HUVRBORD. I have bin varee good.

Love, Morgan

Dear Santsa,

I have very good. I wana big stuff Dogs. I wan a red bed. I hav bn very good and my pupes very good wans a bone.

Love, Maci

Dear Santa,

Is it ever warm at the North Pole? what is your favorite song? I would like a huge bag of candy, a 100 pack of markers, a basketball goal, and a field goal. Santa I have been very good. Hope You fly safly.

Love, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

I have been really good thiss yer. I would like 3 L.O.L.'s and the Barbie kichon set.

Love, Ellie

Dear Santa,

DO You know hoW many elfs at the Nrth Pole? I hop You and Mrs. Claus have a very good christmas eve. I wood like a robot and a robot dog that does not poop or pe. I wood like lights that hang on my house plese. I love You and Mrs Claus. I have bin a very good Boow.

Love Elliot

