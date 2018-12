Messiah Chorus People

I want to thank the 60 people who sang in the no-rehearsal community chorus on Dec. 9 at the Community Church. I so enjoyed your performance and hope you did also. It was great to sing some choruses from Handel's Messiah with some new friends.

Thanks to the soloists and our accompanist. Have a blessed Christmas!

Karen Frankenfeld

Bella Vista

Editorial on 12/19/2018