Coat Drive Success

Bella Vista, thank you.

The response from the residents for the Bella Vista POA Community Involvement Coat Drive was amazing. Our committee sorted through them on Thursday. It would have taken longer to count them than to sort them, so we don't have an official count, but so many more kids have a chance to be warm this winter because of you. Along with the coats, there were beanies, scarves and quilts. Most of the beanies were self-made from a lady here in Bella Vista.

We are able to fill the Bella Vista zoned schools coat closets, donate to DEB project, Women's Shelter, Miracle on 14th Street project and Clothing for Compassion.

Also, I appreciate Java Dudes, Allen's, Arvest Banks, POA buildings, Harps and Cooper Elementary for having the drop off bins.

Dylan Shaddox

POA Community Involvement co-secretary

Editorial on 12/19/2018