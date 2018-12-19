I was very happy to see the news about the funding for the Bella Vista bypass to Pineville, Mo. I know that Dick Trammell played a big role in getting this funding, and I was glad to see that effort ended in success, especially since he is ending his term on the Highway Commission this month. I first met Dick 23 years ago when he was a very active volunteer with the Rogers Chamber of Commerce and I was on staff there. He has done a lot for northwest Arkansas over the years, and I wish him the best in whatever challenge he decides to take on next!

Xyta Lucas

Bella Vista

Editorial on 12/19/2018