The article on "Trail Race Returns" stated that one of the beneficiaries of the Race was "Drive with Care," a group that promotes safe interactions with automobiles, pedestrians and bicyclists. On Saturday, I observed at the Trafalgar road crossing, runners running right out into traffic and yelling at cars and giving them certain hand gestures when they did not stop. This is not a good way to endear out-of-town trail users to Bella Vista residents. I might suggest that it be made very clear to future Race participants that cars do indeed have the right-of-way, which is why there are stop signs at the trail crossings.

Linda Lloyd

Bella Vista

Editorial on 12/19/2018