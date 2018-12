The Christmas Bird Count in Bentonville/Bella Vista will take place on Dec. 22. The date range of Friday, Dec. 14, through Saturday, Jan. 5, is set by Audubon nationally. Local organizers chose one day in that range, according to Butch Tetzlaff, owner of The Bluebird Shed and leader of the local event for the Audubon Society.

General News on 12/19/2018