The word "Christmas" comes from "Christ Mass," the name of a special worship service held in churches around the world to celebrate the birth of Christ Jesus, the Messiah and Savior.

While we don't know the exact day or month of Christ's birth, the Bible tells us: "But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, to redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons" (Gal. 4:4-5). The Bible also tells us: "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life" (John 3:16). In love, God fulfilled His promises and sent His own Son into the world to be our Savior!

We read of Jesus' birth in Luke 2:1-7: "And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus, that all the world should be taxed. (And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.) And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city. And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem; (because he was of the house and lineage of David:) to be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child. And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered. And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn."

This is what Christmas is really all about. It's not the gifts we give or the presents we receive. It's the gift God gave to us when He sent His Son, Jesus, to be born of the Virgin Mary, to keep God's commandments for us and then to suffer and die upon the cross for our sins and the sins of all people and rise again on the third day.

God did this so that we might be sorry for our sins and trust in Jesus and His death on the cross in our place and receive, through faith in Jesus, God's forgiveness for all our sins and a place in His eternal and heavenly kingdom.

If God had not sent Jesus into the world to die for our sins and rise again, we would remain God's enemies because of our sinfulness and He would have no choice but to condemn us to suffer forever in hell. But because God sent His Son Jesus into the world to die for us, we can be forgiven by God and be accepted as God's children and be His friends when we trust in Jesus and His death on the cross for our sins.

The Bible tells us that those who believe in Jesus and are baptized have God's forgiveness and will be saved from eternal punishment. But those who do not believe in Jesus remain enemies of God and will be condemned and punished forever for their sins (cf. Mark 16:16; John 3:18,36).

We celebrate Christmas because God sent His Son Jesus to be our Savior and to give us a place with Him in heaven. And that's truly something to celebrate! I hope and pray you will celebrate Jesus' birth with us, too.

• ••

Randy Moll is the managing editor of the Westside Eagle Observer and also the pastor at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rogers. He may be contacted by email at rmoll@nwadg.com. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 12/12/2018