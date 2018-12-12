Some Bella Vista water customers found bad news with their water bills this month. A letter with the heading "Public Notice" went out with the bills.

According to quarterly samples, the water in Bella Vista exceeded the maximum contaminant level for a chemical called trihalomethanes. The level was 83 parts per million, while the safe level is 80 parts per billion.

"It's something that every system battles," Charlie Holt, the POA's water superintendent said.

"At 83 parts per billion, there's no real danger," he said. "Our water is 100 percent safe. The EPA sets guidelines very conservatively."

The POA water system purchases its water from two sources, Amy L. Wilson, director of public affairs for the Beaver Water District confirmed. Some water is purchased from the city of Bentonville, which in turns purchases water from the Beaver Water District. That water is treated by Beaver Water District.

The POA also gets some water from Benton-Washington Regional Public Water Authority. Both Beaver Water District and Benton-Washington Regional Public Water Authority begin with water from Beaver Lake.

Preston Newbill, at the Bentonville Water District, said all water utilities are required to do the same testing and an elevated level of trihalomethanes is not unusual, although it's something they try to avoid.

Holt said the site where samples are drawn for Bella Vista is part of the problem.

"It's on a dead end water main," he explained, "The (state) Health Department agreed and approved us to relocate the site."

When water has been treated with chlorine and then sits for some time, the trihalomethanes levels increase. Water that isn't sitting in a dead end water main, probably won't test high for trihalomethanes.

The Arkansas Department of Health advised Bella Vista that there is no health risk associated with drinking the water, the public notice stated. Health problems might appear after many years of consumption, the notice said.

General News on 12/12/2018