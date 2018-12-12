Joseph Paul Fabits Jr.

Joseph Paul Fabits Jr., 84, of Bentonville, Ark., died Nov. 24, 2018.

He was born July 28, 1934, to Joseph and Lillian Fabits in Weehawken, N.J. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Korea from 1952-56. In the military police, he trained dogs for use in Vietnam and, with over 20 years in the Air Force, he retired to civilian life in working many police department jobs in Michigan and then security for Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. He moved to Bentonville and started the security department at the VA nursing home in Fayetteville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter; his beloved daughter, Eva Marie; and son, Joseph III.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Marilyn; sons, Steve of Michigan and Timothy (Melissa) of Arizona; sister, June of Florida; brothers, Rudy and Allen Ferguson; and nine grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place with a memorial scheduled in January 2019. Details to follow.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory of Bella Vista, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Louise EvelynMaggard Spears

Louise Evelyn Maggard Spears, 75, of Huntsville, Ark., died Monday, Dec. 3,2018, at a local nursing home.

She was born March 2, 1943, in Madison County, Ark., to Fawn Reynolds and Henry Maggard Sr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Henry, Wendell, Clifford, Lloyd and Artis Maggard, and Norman Gumm; and sisters, Betty Lou Harrison, Lucille Biffert and Tressa Hunt.

Survivors include her sons, Michael Parks (Debbie) of West Fork, Ark., and Brad Lewis (Kristi) of Bella Vista, Ark.; daughter, Elizabeth Cook of Tacoma, Wash.; four grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Cornelison of Huntsville, Ruthie Mae Richardson of Rogers, Ark., and JoAnn Christian of Western Grove, Ark.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials can be sent to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com

Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista is in charge of arrangements.

Roland Sperry

Roland Sperry, 75, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018.

He was born in Blue Rapids, Kan., Oct. 21, 1943, to Glen and Erna Sperry. He graduated from Kansas State University and went on to work as a financial manager for Amoco Oil for 35 years. During that time, he and his family enjoyed living and working overseas. His passions were his family, cooking and gardening. He was an active member of Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Nona; daughter, Angela (Tom); son, Ty (Nadia); and three grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at Bella Vista Lutheran Church Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. His interment will be in Blue Rapids.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Bella Vista Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 12/12/2018