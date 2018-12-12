Beaver Lake eagle watch cruises

Hobbs State Park has offered eagle watch tours on Beaver Lake for nine years. According to Chelsea Porter, park interpreter, "We have always been lucky seeing eagles on our tours -- some mature, some immature -- and we always see other beautiful wildlife as well. It could be migrating osprey, great blue herons, kingfishers, deer or red-tailed hawks. No one will ever be disappointed on our eagle tours." Porter added, "We only take 18 guests at a time, so it's important that folks call the park in a timely manner to ensure that their names get on the boarding lists."

Eagle cruise dates are: Dec. 15, 16, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adults are $10 plus tax; children 6-12 are $5 plus tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. on each

Park Visitor Center

The Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Visitor Center contact phone number is 479-789-5000. The visitor center is located on Arkansas Highway 12 just east of the War Eagle Road intersection. To learn more about upcoming Friends of Hobbs speakers and other park programs, go to www.friendsof hobbs.com and www.Arkansas StateParks.com/hobbsstatepark conservationarea.

General News on 12/12/2018