The City of Bella Vista released an update by the EPA on the Trafalgar Road Fire (stump dump) on Dec. 6.

None of EPA's air samples showed elevated concentrations of chemicals of concern in the community. In support of ADEQ, EPA collected 24-hour air samples from 5 locations in the community around the Brown Tree Service property on Oct. 1 and Nov. 10. EPA tested for hundreds of chemicals associated with landfill fires potentially containing construction debris, household waste or tires.

In addition to the community samples, EPA collected samples from one location within the Brown Tree Service property, and on Nov. 10 found a Benzene concentration of 0.03 part-per-million (ppm).

Brief exposure (5-10 minutes) to very high levels of benzene in the air (10,000 -- 20,000 ppm) can result in death, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Lower levels (700 to 3,000 ppm) can cause drowsiness, dizziness, rapid heart rate, headaches, tremor, confusion and unconsciousness. In most cases, people will stop feeling these effects when they are no longer exposed and begin to breathe fresh air.

EPA agreed to collect additional air samples, including particulates, in all locations next week. This data will help scientists and decision-makers better determine if the stump dump contains dangerous chemicals. EPA sampling is scheduled to begin on Monday, Dec. 10 and will include three days of sampling. Quality assured sampling data is expected to be received by EPA on Dec. 21, 2018 and will be shared as soon as possible.

EPA agreed to secure an experienced fire expert to advise the state and community regarding the properties of the current fire and recommendations on preferred options to extinguish the underground fire quickly and with the lowest possible environmental and public health consequences.

EPA agreed to provide scientific expertise to assist ADEQ in determining which benzene-sensing technology is available should the state decide an early warning detection system is needed.

