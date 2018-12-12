Staff Report

Ron Stratton and Teresa Maria Gomez will perform "December" at the Artist Retreat Center, located at 13467 Look Out Drive in Bella Vista, from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.

Ron Stratton is a singer-songwriter, guitar-harmonica player, with lyrics featured in "American Songwriter" magazine. He and his wife Melissa live in Bella Vista.

Teresa Maria Gomez, soprano, made her first appearance at Carnegie Hall in 1998. She has been a featured soloist with the Dallas Symphony, Dallas Wind Symphony, Plano Symphony, El Paso Symphony, Knoxville Symphony, the Symphonic Orchestra of Slovak Radio, Missouri Chamber Orchestra, Tulsa's Signature Symphony and the Israeli Chamber Orchestra. She has appeared in many countries and on many recordings. Teresa is director of music at First Baptist Church of Lowell. She and her husband/drummer, Paul Gomez, live in Rogers, where she has a voice and piano studio.

Ron, Teresa and Paul did a holiday show at the ARC in 2016 entitled "Simply Christmas." They can be found occasionally and randomly at various NWA venues, playing folk, country, blues, classical, pop, spiritual, original or whatever strikes their generally unpredictable and impulsive nature.

The events of December are important in so many ways, not the least of which is the time for reflection. This will be a special December Christmas performance.

Tickets are $15 and include holiday beverages and snacks. Please call the ARC at 479- 268-6463. This one is likely to fill up fast.

