Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Lily Ellicott, John Bowman and Kendra Murphy, members of the Community Involvement Committee, sort coats that had been collected during the committee's annual coat drive. They exceeded both last year's total and the number of coats requested by area schools.

The old pro shop for the Country Club golf course became a temporary coat warehouse last week when the POA's Community Involvement Committee sorted the results of their second annual coat drive. Hundreds of coats, ranging from brand new toddler-sized snowsuits to well loved men's leather jackets filled the former showroom. Members of the committee, including their board liaisons and some POA staff members, dived in.

The committee had already been in touch with several schools that serve Bella Vista students, and the schools had "ordered" what they needed, Chairman Janay Nutt said. Some of the coats will go into school emergency closets waiting for a student in need, but some will go directly to families that the counselors know can use them.

Other coats are headed for the Deb Project, where foster families can find help with clothes. Havenwood, a transitional housing program in Bentonville, may also see some coats.

The coats were collected in one month at locations around Bella Vista, including POA shops, Arvest banks and Allen's grocery store. This is the second annual coat drive.

The Community Involvement Committee began as an ad hoc committee of younger residents who were meant to advise the POA board about what their generation would like to see. In 2016, the committee became a Joint Advisory Committee. In October 2017, the committee voted to change its name so it was not excluding older members.

Besides the coat drive, the Community Involvement Committee has been responsible for the Fireflies and Tailgating event in Blowing Spring Park for two years. The event was designed to attract both young families and retirees.

Committee member Dylan Shaddox said the committee is considering a new event for December 2019.

While the committee doesn't have vacant seats, Shaddox said the public is welcome to attend meetings and suggest ways the committee can help the community.

"Volunteering is a big deal," member Lily Ellicott said.

The Community Involvement Committee meets at 6 p.m on the first Thursday of each month, usually in the Country Club Board Room.

