The Bella Vista City Council discussed a $3,263,961.90 contract to build tunnels for the in-progress 11 Under trail system.

The contract is paid for by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, which Mayor Peter Christie said has been paid up front.

"It's coming from the Walton Family Foundation straight to us," he said.

Erin Rushing, executive director of NWA Trailblazers, said he expects construction to begin early- to mid-January.

Christie said the contract is for 208 days of construction. After the work is complete, streets superintendent Mike Button will examine the work sites and ensure the 11 tunnels -- which will allow trails to travel under roads with heavier traffic -- are built correctly.

Christie said he expects to handle early maintenance with volunteers, much like the Back 40 trails, with volunteers being permitted to ride completed portions of the trails early. The grant covers maintenance for the first two years, he said.

"Unfortunately, Mother Nature doesn't stop growing once they've built the trail," he said.

The council also discussed accepting dedication of a portion of public right of way by Cooper Communities near Highlands Crossing.

Christie said this is the strip of road that leads to Highlands Crossing Center, and if the city accepts this right of way it will be able to clear this road if it is affected by winter weather.

Christie said he'd like to move this to third and final reading to pass it as quickly as possible so the streets department can help residents if there's a snow or ice storm.

Additionally, the council examined an urban forestry and landscape ordinance.

Staff attorney Jason Kelley pointed out that, while the proposed ordinance primarily covers trees on public land, one section of it does grant the authority to cause the removal of dangerous, diseased or damaged trees on private property.

It's unlikely to lead to litigation, he said.

Kelley also commented on appointing someone to the empty city council seat, which was tabled in July to avoid affecting public opinion during this year's election. Steven Bourke won the runoff for Ward 3, Position 2, and is expected to be appointed to the seat during the Dec. 17 regular meeting to fill a vacancy for the remainder of this year.

Council members will need to amend the resolution to name Bourke, Kelley explained, before voting to approve it.

The council also discussed authorizing a contract with Vanguard Cleaning Systems for janitorial services and authorizing budgetary funding transfers between city departments.

