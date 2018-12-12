Photo submitted Courtesy Van volunteer drivers recognized for years of service are Ralph Patterson (left), Lynn Conner, John Kittelson and Allen Lovell.

Staff Report

The Bella Vista Courtesy Van hosted its annual Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 1, at St. Bernard's Roman Catholic Church in Bella Vista, with about 60 volunteers and their guests in attendance.

Recognition pins were awarded for three, five, and 10 years of service. Lynn Conner, Jake Jacobson, John Kitttelson, Buzz Schoenhard and Jeff Siemens were recognized for five years of service as volunteer drivers; Allen Lovell and Ralph Peterson received their three-year pins. The four schedulers awarded recognition pins were Pat Lehman (for 10 years of service), Pat Murray and Sue Nebrig (each for five years), and Barb Pfizer (for three years).

Bella Vista Courtesy Van Inc. is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that provides free courtesy transportation for residents of Bella Vista who can no longer drive due to age or health.

For additional information, contact Allen Lovell at 479-696-9100 or hietzinger1@yahoo.com.

