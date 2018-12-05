Bella Vista's trails are expected to be packed with riders and runners this weekend when the annual Back 40 Run and Ride returns.

Bella Vista communications manager Cassi Lapp said there were 606 athletes signed up as of last Thursday -- up from 518 total last year -- representing 17 states, many nearby but some as far out as Washington state and Florida.

The two-day event has a 5k, 13-mile, 20-mile and 40-mile route available.

Runners will start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, with a cutoff at 5 p.m. for the 40-mile course. Mountain bikers will hit the trails at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and are expected to finish mid-afternoon.

The race will head the opposite direction over the trails this year, Lapp said, with food provided by Catfish John's, hot beverages provided by Java Dudes and organization by Rush Running, which has agreed to donate a portion of the funds raised to Bella Vista's trails.

The event also brings revenue to local businesses, she said, and that also brings tax revenue to the city.

"This is a great example of how the trails -- while they are purpose built for mountain biking -- can be used by other user groups as well," Lapp said.

