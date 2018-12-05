Monday, Nov. 26

1:50 a.m. Firefighters responded to a potential fire call on Dolphin Lane. The reporting party stated there was a bright glow in the area. Before the fire department arrived on the scene, a street light was determined to be the source of the glow.

9:59 p.m. A truck was reportedly circling a Lathrop Lane home.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

2:09 a.m. Three horses were reportedly loose near the Tiree boat ramp.

6:51 a.m. Emergency workers handled a rollover accident near the intersection of Arkansas Highway 340 and West Chelsea Road.

7:41 p.m. Allana Happersett, 20, turned herself in on a Bella Vista warrant.

10:04 p.m. Police arrested Alynda Jonas, 25, on a warrant for contempt of court in connection with charges of driving without a license and failure to yield for an emergency vehicle at the Bella Vista Police Department.

Wednesday, Nov. 28

3:26 p.m. Someone was reportedly dumping rocks on Bolington Drive across from Lake Avalon.

6:33 p.m. Barking dogs were reported on Shelly Drive.

Thursday, Nov. 29

10:56 a.m. A hunter reported nearby residents messed with his equipment near Highworth Lane.

7:24 p.m. A red church van was reportedly exceeding 100 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 71.

9:34 p.m. Police arrested Matthew Chavez, 27, on an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop on Riordan Road.

Friday, Nov. 30

7:41 p.m. Police arrested Jason Hughes, 38, on two Bella Vista warrants on Dinton Circle.

8:00 p.m. Police arrested Gloria Edwards, 62, in connection with driving while intoxicated, careless and prohibited driving and refusal to submit to a chemical test after responding to a call about a potential drunk driver on U.S. Highway 71.

9:27 p.m. Firefighters checked on a Leicester Drive home that was reportedly struck by lightning. Emergency workers discerned the lightning had tripped a breaker.

Saturday, Dec. 1

5:35 p.m. Police checked on an explosion that was reportedly heard near North Cerney Lane. According to the dispatch log, officers found a lot of tree debris.

8:33 p.m. Police arrested Michael Dryer, 41, in connection with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at the intersection of Arkansas Highway 279 and Arkansas Highway 340.

8:44 p.m. Police received a report of Kincardine Lane residents screaming at their television.

Sunday, Dec. 2

3:29 a.m. Police checked on unattended vehicles at Goodwill.

6:42 p.m. Dogs were reportedly barking on Hallock Drive.

General News on 12/05/2018