Lynda Wright Berk

Lynda Wright Berk, 78, of Madrid, Iowa, formerly of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 25, 2018.

She was born June 14, 1940, to Donald Wright Sr. and Rebecca Swanson in Hampton, Iowa. She spent her youth in Des Moines and graduated from North High School. She was united in marriage to Dennis K. Berk for 53 years. She worked in the banking industry and retired to Bella Vista where she was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her two sons, Dennis Berk (Laurie) of Bentonville, Ark., and Eric J. Berk of Little Rock, Ark.; five grandchildren; sister, Mary Jo Winters of Iowa; and brother, Donald Wright Jr. of California.

Her wishes were to be cremated and have a private service in Bella Vista, where she will have an inurnment in the columbarium with her husband at a later date.

Ella Bell Davis

Ella Bell Davis, 93, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 28, 2018.

She was born April 3, 1925, in Pittsburg, Kan., to Virgil L. Sellers and Hazel Dobelbower. She worked in the banking business for over 35 years. She married Harold L. Davis Jan. 13, 1947, and they moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in California before retiring to Bella Vista in 1982. She enjoyed golfing, crafting and traveling in their mobile home. She was a member of the Bella Vista Community Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Davis.

Survivors include one daughter, Linda Ebner of Tulare, Calif.; and two grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 East Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, AR.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bella Vista Community Church or to the Charity of the donor's choice.

Joseph Michael Dore

Joseph Michael Dore, 95, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 28, 2018.

He was born March 1, 1923, to John and Josephine Dore. He married Eunice L. Lake July 5, 1961. They resided in Omaha until Joe retired from the postal service and they moved to Bella Vista, Ark. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He enjoyed friends and neighbors, golfing and walking Trafalgar Road.

Survivors include his wife, Eunice.

A Rosary, followed by Mass of the Resurrection was held Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista.

Larry M. Miers

Larry M. Miers, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Nov. 29, 2018.

He was a systems analyst for the U.S. government for 25 years and attended wooden boat school and Skagit CC in Washington.

Survivors include his wife, Andrea; sister, Sue Bibler (Ted) of Medford, Ore.; and brother, Michael Miers (Linda) of Leavenworth, Kan.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

