Winners Nov. 27 were: North/South -- first, Marilyn Brown and Laura Batey; second, Ray Lynch and Mike Foley; third, Diane and Joe Warren.

East/West -- first, Val Watson and Nancy Sherbondy; second, Joe Braun and Ron Smith; third, Len Fettig and Dale Morrisett.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale Club House.

Tuesday Women's Bridge Group

Winners Nov. 20 were: first, Terri Chambers; second, Joyce Reid; third, Marlene Kellogg; fourth, Peggy Rosenthal.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mike's. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners Nov. 28 were: Men -- first, Don Kernwein; second, Dick Patzer; third, Gene Goodrich. Women -- first, Wanda Patzer; second, Lynn Bowman; third, Lois Taylor.

Hosts next week will be Dan and Linda Rogers. Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome and there are no reservations or weekly obligation.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Nov. 29 were: first, Wilda Werna; second, Shirley Rhine; third, Mildred Vennerbeck.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Wednesday Double Deck Pinochle

Winners Nov. 28 were: Table 1 -- first, Paul Herrick; second, Ginny Swinney. Table 2 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Bill Schernikau.

Double Deck Pinochle is played the fourth Wednesday of every month starting at 6:30 p.m. in Riordan Hall. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Nelda Tommer at 479-295-9580.

Monday Riordan Hall Pinochle

Winners Nov. 26 were: first, Bill Rouch; second, Stan Neukircher; third, Rich Yunker.

Pinochle is played at 1 p.m. every Monday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome to play a relaxing game of pinochle. Contact Van Bateman at 479-855-9773 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Nov. 23 were: Table 1 -- first, Terry McClure; second, Kirk Greenawalt. Table 2 -- first, Paul Herrick; second, Rich Yunker. High Score -- Paul Herrick. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Nov. 27 were: first place team -- Julie Hansen, Connie Knafla and Richard Meyer; second place team -- Roy Knafla, Marj Shafer and Ken Wood. Bias bowling is played every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. New players are always welcome and no previous experience is necessary. Come, join some low impact exercise and fun. For more information, call Lynda at 913-961-0354.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Nov. 27 for 3-13 Rummy were: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Max Waugh. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Gail Wacker.

Texas Canasta winners were: Table 1 -- first, Diane Dingmann; second, Joan Lantz.

Game play is every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. Please bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. We welcome all players anytime. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Nov. 27 were: first, Stan Neukircher and Al Akey; second, Chuck Seeley and Sandy Gibbs; third, Bill Schernikau and Sadie Frerking; fourth, Vivian Bray and Harry Schoewe. Honorable Mention -- Chris and Chris King

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members and guests are welcome to attend. For more information, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Next game date will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise and is a lot of fun. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. Come and join in the fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

